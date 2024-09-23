CareFlight responding to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight is responding to a crash in Darke County on Monday, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at State Route 49 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road intersection.
The dispatcher said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will provide updates.
