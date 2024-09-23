CareFlight responding to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — CareFlight is responding to a crash in Darke County on Monday, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. at State Route 49 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road intersection.

The dispatcher said only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



