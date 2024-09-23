Cincinnati Reds fire manager after 6 seasons

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced that they fired their manager David Bell on Sunday, according to a spokesperson from the team.

“David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons. We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected, and we need to begin focusing on 2025,” President of Baseball Operation Nick Krall said.

Bell was hired in Oct. 2018 and had a 409-456 record over six seasons, including a 76-81 mark this year, the spokesperson said.

The Reds earned a Postseason berth in 2020, which was subsequently shortened to 60 games due to COVID-19.

Bell was under contract until 2026.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides will serve as interim manager for the last five games of the 2024 season.

