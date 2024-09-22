15-year-old boy accused of posting ‘concerning information’ about high school dance arrested

MIAMISBURG — A 15-year-old boy accused of posting “concerning information” about a local high school dance on social media was arrested Saturday night, according to Miamisburg Police Lieutenant Will Ring.

The information involved Miamisburg High School’s homecoming dance, which took place Saturday night.

Ring said the social media post “led others to believe an act of violence would occur.”

According to a previous News Center 7 report, there was an increased security presence inside and outside the dance.

The 15-year-old boy was booked in Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center Saturday night. Ring said the boy is not a Miamisburg student.

News Center 7 has reached out to Miamisburg City Schools for a statement but has not heard back.

This incident remains under investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department.

