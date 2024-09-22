1 in custody after police receive ‘concerning information’ about high school homecoming dance

MIAMISBURG — One person is in police custody after posting “concerning information” about a local high school’s homecoming dance, according to Miamisburg Police Lieutenant Will Ring.

Miamisburg Police Department investigators learned that “concerning information” regarding Miamisburg High School’s homecoming dance was posted on social media Saturday evening.

Ring said the social media post “led others to believe an act of violence would occur.”

The high school’s homecoming dance is scheduled for Saturday night.

Police identified and located the suspect, who was later taken into custody.

Ring said the suspect was not a Miamisburg student. Further information on the suspect was not immediately available.

There will be an increased security presence inside and outside of the Miamisburg homecoming dance, according to Ring.

News Center 7 has reached out to Miamisburg City Schools for a statement but has not heard back.

Additional details on the “concerning information” were not immediately available.

