Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Clark County

NEW CARLISLE, Clark County — At least one person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Clark County on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Kitchen fire closes restaurant in Vandalia for the weekend
- Road rage shooting suspect accused of saying, ‘you’re going to die today’ sentenced
- Police, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton
The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of W Lake Avenue in New Carlisle.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper told News Center 7 that people were getting out of a parked truck along W Lake Avenue when another car went left of center and hit the truck and a pedestrian.
Medics transported the pedestrian to Miami Valley Hospital. Information on the severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw a truck with moderate front-end damage and another vehicle with heavy front-end damage. Both cars were loaded onto tow trucks.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]