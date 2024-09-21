Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Clark County

NEW CARLISLE, Clark County — At least one person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Clark County on Saturday.

The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of W Lake Avenue in New Carlisle.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper told News Center 7 that people were getting out of a parked truck along W Lake Avenue when another car went left of center and hit the truck and a pedestrian.

Medics transported the pedestrian to Miami Valley Hospital. Information on the severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw a truck with moderate front-end damage and another vehicle with heavy front-end damage. Both cars were loaded onto tow trucks.

