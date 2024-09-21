Police, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics are responding to a reported shooting in Dayton.
The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Hoover Avenue around 12:20 P.M., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed two medics were called to the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.
