Police, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police and medics are responding to a reported shooting in Dayton.

The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Hoover Avenue around 12:20 P.M., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed two medics were called to the scene.

