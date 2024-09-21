Police investigating after bullets reportedly goes through Dayton house

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Just after 10:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

The supervisor said they received reports that at least one bullet went through the wall of a house and there were possible injuries.

Information on any possible suspects was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



