Police investigating after bullets reportedly goes through Dayton house

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Just after 10:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the 300 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
The supervisor said they received reports that at least one bullet went through the wall of a house and there were possible injuries.
Information on any possible suspects was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.
