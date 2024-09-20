Country Concert announces 2025 headliners, some others taking the stage

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert is revealing some of the stars taking the stage in Fort Loramie next year.

Brad Paisley will headline Thursday night, while Parker McCollum and Blake Shelton will headline Friday and Saturday respectively.

In addition to Paisley, Thursday’s lineup currently includes Brantley Gilbert, Scotty McCreery, Roots & Boots, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Chase Matthew.

Colt Ford will also be performing on Thursday. Ford was scheduled to perform at Country Concert this year but had to cancel his appearance after suffering a heart attack following a performance in April.

Friday’s lineup includes Koe Wetzel, Dylan Scott, Dylan Marlowe, Don Louis, and Mac Hankins and the Moonlighters.

Joining Shelton on Saturday will be Jon Pardi, Neal McCoy, Ashley Cooke, and Allie Colleen.

This isn’t the full lineup as several acts are still expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Country Concert is scheduled for July 10-12, 2025. Tickets and camping go on sale for the general public on Nov. 25.

