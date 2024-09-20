Sheriff arrested and jailed, accused of shooting judge to death in his chambers

The sheriff of a town in southeast Kentucky was in custody after the Kentucky State Police said he shot and killed a district judge in his chambers Thursday afternoon.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the sheriff and what may have led to the shooting of Judge Kevin Mullins, 54.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, 43, shot Judge Mullins in his chambers several times following an argument in the Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg, KSP Public Information Officer Matt Gayheart said via social media.

KSP in Hazard received a 9-1-1 call from the courthouse about 2:55 p.m. in reference to shots being fired from inside the building, Gayheart said.

According to witnesses, Stines asked to speak with the judge privately then shut the door and shot him. The sheriff came out of chambers with his hands up and surrendered to police.

Stines is charged with one count of murder.

Gayheart said the investigation is ongoing and offered no further details.

Following the deadly shooting in Letcher County, our Office will collaborate with Commonwealth's Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in this case.



We will fully investigate and pursue justice. — Attorney General Russell Coleman (@kyoag) September 19, 2024

Mullins was district judge of the 47th Judicial District. The court handles juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, violations, traffic offenses, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings and small claims involving $2,500 or less. The court also handles civil cases, mental commitments and cases relating to domestic violence and abuse.

Letcher County circuit and district courts are closed until further notice, according to an announcement posted to the court’s website.

