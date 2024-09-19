Blue Jackets to honor Gaudreau brothers this season

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced plans to honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau this season.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the brothers died in late August when they were hit by a driver while riding bikes in New Jersey.

Investigators say a drunk driver hit them, according to New Jersey State Police.

It happened the night before their sister’s planned wedding and Johnny’s wife revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s third child at their funeral.

The Blue Jackets will wear a sticker that shows two doves between the numbers 13 and 21.

The team said on social media they will celebrate the memory of the Gaudreau brothers on Oct. 15, the team’s home opener.

Johnny wore the No. 13 on his jersey throughout his career while Matthew wore No. 21 when he played at Boston College.

Columbus will open their exhibition season on Sept. 23 when they host Buffalo at Nationwide Arena.

