UPDATE: Star Columbus Blue Jackets player, brother killed by suspected drunk driver

COLUMBUS — UPDATE @ 8:44 a.m.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed in a suspected drunk driving crash while riding bicycles Thursday night in Salem County, New Jersey, State Police confirmed.

Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were riding bikes in Oldmans Township, Salem County on Thursday night when they were struck by a man driving a jeep, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia that the driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, New Jersey, attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers.

Higgins was detained under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

INITIAL REPORT:

Columbus Blue Jackets Left Wing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew have died.

Gaudreau and his brother died on Aug. 29 according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the hockey team said in a statement posted to social media.

Gaudreau’s cause of death has not been released, and News Center 7 is working to find out.

“Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms, We will miss him terribly and do everything we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy,” the team said.

Gaudreau played for Boston College, the Calgary Flames, Team USA and most recently the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played,” the Blue Jackets said in part. “He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. His impact on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”

Gaudreau is survived by his wife Meredith, his children Noa and Johnny, and his parents.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024



