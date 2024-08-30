2nd woman accused of stealing over $2,000 in clothing arrested in Dayton

BUTLER COUNTY — A second woman accused of stealing clothing worth over $2,000 was arrested in Dayton on Thursday.
Jhon’Nae Deshelle Smith, 26, was found thanks to help from the Dayton Police and U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Marshals arrested her during a traffic stop near Lyndhurst Avenue.
As reported previously by News Center 7, deputies were looking for Smith and Tiara Roberts. They were accused of stealing $2,300 in clothes, including Nike Merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Surveillance video caught both women leaving the area.
Roberts was arrested last week.
The sheriff’s office gave a $5,000 reward for information leading up to an arrest.
The sheriff said he would charge the mall $5,000 and wants the mall to increase its own security.
