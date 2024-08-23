Have you seen them? Deputies looking for suspects accused of stealing $2k in clothes

BUTLER COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two women accused of stealing $2,300 in clothes from a local mall.
According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the women stole Nike merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Liberty Center mall on August 21.
The women left the mall in a silver Chevrolet Traverse without a license plate, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Detherage at (513) 759-7349.
