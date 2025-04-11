Local

SWAT conducting training in downtown Dayton today

By WHIO Staff
Dayton Police SWAT
DAYTON — If you plan to be in downtown Dayton today, you may see an increased police presence.

According to a department social media post, the Dayton SWAT team will be conducting training downtown today, April 11.

The training will be conducted at the old Key Bank building at Second and Main streets.

“You may see an increased presence and vehicles there but it is for training purposes,” the post read.

