SWAT conducting training in downtown Dayton today

DAYTON — If you plan to be in downtown Dayton today, you may see an increased police presence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a department social media post, the Dayton SWAT team will be conducting training downtown today, April 11.

TRENDING STORIES:

The training will be conducted at the old Key Bank building at Second and Main streets.

“You may see an increased presence and vehicles there but it is for training purposes,” the post read.

Today, Friday April 11, the Dayton SWAT team will be training at the Old Key Bank Building at second and Main. You may see an increased presence and vehicles there but it is for training purposes. pic.twitter.com/rZVFZMaYWg — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 11, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group