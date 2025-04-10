Police ID 36-year-old dead after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police have identified the person killed in a Springfield crash Wednesday.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash occurred near the intersection of W John Street and S Wittenberg Avenue before 3 p.m.
Springfield police identified the passenger who died in the crash as 36-year-old Aryn Mundy.
Police said another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Further information about what led up to the crash was not released.
We will continue to follow this story.
