Police ID 36-year-old dead after crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police have identified the person killed in a Springfield crash Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash occurred near the intersection of W John Street and S Wittenberg Avenue before 3 p.m.

Springfield police identified the passenger who died in the crash as 36-year-old Aryn Mundy.

Police said another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Further information about what led up to the crash was not released.

