‘He’s out amongst us;’ Convicted killer mistakenly freed from Georgia jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A county jail accidentally released a convicted murderer before he could be sent to prison, and the victim’s family is worried for their safety.

Kathan Guzman remains on the loose. He was released only months after he was sentenced to life in prison for killing 19-year-old Delila Grayson, WSB-TV reported.

Her mother, Christina Grayson, told WSB-TV she is concerned and wants to know how it happened.

“He’s out amongst us,” she said. “He’s out walking free.”

Guzman was mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail nearly two weeks ago.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said it was the result of a training failure and his workers not paying attention.

He said staff looked at a court document that showed a motion to nolle prosse, or not prosecute.

The sheriff said if they had looked further, they would have seen a necrophilia charge was nolle prossed, and the jury convicted Guzman on felony murder and aggravated assault.

“How does this happen? How? I’m not getting a clear answer,” Grayson said.

