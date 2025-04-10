Seniors say they must choose to pay rent hike or be forced out of apartment

PIQUA — In part of the region, some seniors said they may have to move because of a jump in rent.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, new owners of Piqua Senior Apartments are enforcing new leases increasing utility and rent $200 or more.

The apartments were sold to VSF rentals in November.

After the purchase, tenants said they received notes saying they must vacate their apartments by April 30.

Tenants said VSF Rentals is not honoring leases they signed before the new ownership.

Having to agree to higher rent and utilities or move is putting some seniors in a tough position.

“Not only worrying about my husband’s health ... this puts more pressure on me. It’s just so hard,” Debra Wion said.

Wion has lived in Piqua Senior Apartments for almost three years.

She said she’s willing to sign the new lease and has made some hard decisions.

“It’s going to be a strain. We can’t buy groceries with this rent increase,” Wion said.

News Center 7 has reached out to VSF Rentals several times but has not heard back.

Wion said she hasn’t heard from them either.

We will continue to follow this story.

