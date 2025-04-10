Verdict announced for man charged in police crash, shooting on U.S. 35

DAYTON — The verdict in the case of a man accused of hitting his daughter with his truck before leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and shooting has been announced.

The jury found James Skirvin guilty of most charges he was facing. He was acquitted of two counts of felonious assault.

There was an error found in one of the verdict forms. Due to this, court proceedings were paused and the jury was sent back to correct the error.

The jury was handed Skirvin’s case at 12:45 p.m. and deliberated for roughly 2.5 hours.

As previously reported, Skirvin has been on trial this week for a series of events that took place in January 2024.

He took the stand on Wednesday and said he wanted to commit “suicide by cop” that day.

After telling his brother he wanted to kill himself, he left his mobile home. He admitted on the stand to driving his truck “directly into the bench” that his daughter was sitting on and hit her.

From there, he drove off and was chased by police.

Skirvin testified he fired shots “in the air” from his shotgun during the chase and that he got shot three times during the pursuit.

“As I passed the officers, I do know that I took one in a leg, at least one in the arm, and one in [the] chest,” he said.

He then crashed head-on into a Trotwood police cruiser at U.S. 35 and Liscum Drive. After the crash, there was gunfire from police.

