Teen sentenced for shooting Ohio State wrestler

COLUMBUS — A teenager who shot an Ohio State wrestler in 2023 has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Elijah Lee, 18, was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for the shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso, according to CBS-affaliate WBNS.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sasso was shot during a carjacking in August 2023 on North High Street near the University District.

He was found in an alley and taken to an area hospital.

Lee, who was 16 at the time, was arrested three weeks after the shooting.

Sasso went through multiple surgeries, spent 41 days in the hospital, and went through months of physical therapy before he was able to wrestle again.

He spoke before Lee’s sentencing.

“My last chance to go accomplish this dream of mine since I had when I was a little kid was taken away,” Sasso said.

After Lee gets out of prison, he will be under post-release control. If he violates any conditions, he could be sent back to prison.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group