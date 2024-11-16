Ohio State wrestler returns to action over a year after being shot

COLUMBUS — Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso is back on the mat over a year after being shot.

Sasso, a two-time Big Ten wrestling champion, returned to the mat on Thursday, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Sasso’s return came nearly 15 months after he was shot on N. High Street near the University District in Aug. 2023. He was found in an alley and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told offices that Sasso stopped his vehicle and was approached by two suspects, one of which pulled out a gun and demanded his car. Sasso was shot before the suspects took off in his vehicle, WBNS reported.

Police arrested the suspects, 15-year-old Casia Mayfield and 16-year-old Elijah Lee, later that month.

Sasso went through multiple surgeries and spent 41 days in the hospital following the shooting. He told WBNS that he was “all smiles” when he got out of surgery.

“I was happy to be alive,” Sasso said.

After being released from the hospital, Sasso underwent months of physical therapy. People were wondering if he’d ever be able to return to the mat.

“I probably thought there was less than a 2% chance that he would be able to compete again,” Ohio State wrestling coach Tom Ryan said.

“Wrestling is obviously a huge part of my life. I never thought that this was the end of my career,” Sasso said.

He was excited to get back into action this week.

“I’ve put so much time and effort into this sport. I’m ready to go get my hands on somebody,” Sasso said.

He went on to win his return match 12-6 on Thursday. It helped the Buckeyes secure a victory over the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

