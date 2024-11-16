Teen driver goes 105 mph; state trooper catches car going over speed limit

LORAIN COUNTY — A teen driver was recently stopped for speeding.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper from the Milan post cited a driver for going 105 mph on Interstate 80 in Lorain County.

OSHP posted a photo on social media.

The trooper stopped and cited the juvenile driver after going 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

The speed limit is 70 mph.

There have been over 22,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads this year.

