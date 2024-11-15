‘It hurts, it’s really sad;’ Longtime worker reacts as latest Frisch’s close its doors

XENIA — A beloved Frisch’s restaurant is closing its doors today.

One worker arrived at the Frisch’s on Main Street in Xenia just before 6 a.m. on Friday for the final time.

“Heartbreaking. I never thought I would see this day,” said Tammy Oliver. “It hurts, it’s really sad.”

For weeks, News Center 7 has reported on Cincinnati-based Frisch’s money problems.

The company has not paid more than $4 million in rent on several properties.

Several Frisch’s restaurants around the Miami Valley have already closed including, Springfield, Troy, Kettering, and Middletown.

