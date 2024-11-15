Local theater showing ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ for 25 cents

MIAMISBURG — A local theater is showing a classic movie for a classic price.

Miamisburg’s Plaza Theater is showing Victor Fleming’s 1939 “The Wizard of Oz” for just 25 cents Saturday.

The theater will also be providing free candy from Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.

The doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the show starts at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the theater before the showing.

