Local theater showing ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ for 25 cents

MIAMISBURG — A local theater is showing a classic movie for a classic price.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Miamisburg’s Plaza Theater is showing Victor Fleming’s 1939 “The Wizard of Oz” for just 25 cents Saturday.
New ‘family thrill attraction’ coming to Kings Island
TRENDING STORIES:
- New ‘family thrill attraction’ coming to Kings Island
- PHOTOS: Smoke and flames rage as vehicle catches fire at Beavercreek gas station
- Nearly $5,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets stolen from local convenience store, deputies say
The theater will also be providing free candy from Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop.
The doors open at 3:00 p.m. and the show starts at 4:00 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the theater before the showing.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]