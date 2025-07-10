1 dies outside Target following shooting at Ohio apartment complex

COLUMBUS — A person died outside an Ohio Target store following a shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the Target parking lot on Polaris Parkway on Columbus’ northside, according to our news partner WBNS-TV.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound.

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert told WBNS that the victim may have been involved in an altercation at the apartment and was shot. The suspect allegedly also drove the victim into a wooded area near the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Albert said the shooting was not connected to Target, and the store did not go on lockdown. There were no shots fired inside the Target or in the parking lot, WBNS said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

