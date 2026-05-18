Troopers arrest over 150 drivers during statewide initiative

OHIO — Over 150 impaired drivers were removed from Ohio’s roadways during a statewide initiative, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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State troopers worked with more than 100 local and state law enforcement partners to conduct the checkpoints and saturation patrols last week.

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“The goal of the statewide checkpoints was to deter and intercept impaired drivers, ultimately resulting in safer roadways for everyone traveling in Ohio,” OSHP said.

The three-day operation took place from May 14 to 16.

Over 18,500 cars were stopped during the operations.

OSHP said 158 impaired drivers were removed from the road and four felony arrests were made.

Of those impaired drivers, 51 of them were arrested at an OVI checkpoint.

“In addition to enforcement efforts, troopers and partnering agencies focused on educating the public and raising awareness about the dangers of driving impaired,” OSHP said.

Troopers and Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim advocates reminded drivers that driving under the influence is completely preventable.

Anyone who may see an impaired or reckless driver on the road is encouraged to call #677 to be connected directly to the nearest Ohio State Highway Patrol post.

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