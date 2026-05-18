Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke & Mercer counties

DAYTON, OH — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Darke and Mercer counties until 5 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Auglaize and Mercer counties in Ohio, and Randolph County, Ind., until 6 p.m.

The weather pattern stays busy over the next several days across the Miami Valley.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

We’re dealing with the risk for strong thunderstorms both this evening and again on Tuesday. Even more rain chances persist after Tuesday.

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As for the storms this evening, most won’t be severe. A weakening line of thunderstorms is moving in from Indiana. These storms will slowly make their way across the Miami Valley between 5 PM and about midnight.

Mercer, Auglaize, and Darke counties have the greatest chance of seeing damaging wind gusts. Everyone else can expect heavy rain and lightning as the primary threats.

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Tuesday’s risk is “conditional,” meaning we need a few things to happen in order to see severe thunderstorms. If we don’t have morning showers and clouds on Tuesday, our atmosphere is going to have a chance to heat up and destabilize.

Essentially, it’ll have the chance to recharge to support another round of strong storms on Tuesday. Assuming all of that happens, scattered severe storms would occur between 3 PM and 10 PM.

Some could be severe with damaging wind, hail, or even an isolated tornado.

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