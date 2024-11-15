Nearly $5,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets stolen from local convenience store, deputies say

MIAMI COUNTY — A local convenience store was stolen from Thursday night. Deputies say nearly $5,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets were taken.

A deputy from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to Smitty’s Cruise Thru on Frederick Road in Tipp City.

The deputy reports that Ohio Lottery scratch-off tickets worth $4,750 had been stolen.

According to the report, the owner of Smitty’s Cruise Thru believes an employee is involved in the theft.

The case is under investigation by the sheriff’s department and the Ohio Lottery.

