‘Thankful for the memories;’ Customers wait hours to get Frisch’s before it permanently closes

XENIA — People waited hours to get dinner from their beloved Frisch’s restaurant knowing it’s going out of business.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to customers and employees about the upcoming closure LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The Frisch’s on 386 W Main Street in Xenia is closing on Friday.

Several Frisch’s restaurants around the Miami Valley have closed in the last few weeks including, Springfield, Troy, Kettering, and Middletown.

News Center 7 was in court this week when the property owner asked the judge to approve evicting Frisch’s from four restaurants in Montgomery County.

As the well-known chain continues to shut down, customers look to relive some of their memories and have their favorite meal one last time.

“I found my place here so it is sad that we’re shutting down,” Frisch’s cook Jason Davis said.

