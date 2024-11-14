Explosion reported at AES Ohio substation; 1 person flown to hospital

SIDNEY — One person was seriously injured after a reported explosion at an AES Ohio substation in Sidney.

Sidney police and fire were called to the AES Ohio facility in the 2300 block of Campbell Road on reports of an explosion shortly after 1:38 p.m., according to a Sidney Fire Department dispatcher.

One person, only described as male, is being flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. His condition is not currently known.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

