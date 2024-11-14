Police looking for 2 suspects connected to stealing backpack from unlocked vehicle

HUBER HEIGHTS — Can you help police find two suspects?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Huber Heights has asked for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft, according to a social media post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Miami Valley residents voice opinions after Ohio lawmakers pass transgender bathroom bill
- Man arrested after police chase in Miami County
- Man learns prison sentence after kidnapping Ohio woman, holding her captive in garage
The incident happened at the Kroger parking lot on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.
A male suspect is accused of entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing a child’s backpack.
A female accomplice was also observed leaving the scene in a red four-door Sedan, police said.
The department posted security images of the two suspects and the Sedan on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information can call Detective Larry Tyree at (937) 237-3576.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]