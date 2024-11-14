Police looking for 2 suspects connected to stealing backpack from unlocked vehicle

HUBER HEIGHTS — Can you help police find two suspects?

Huber Heights has asked for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft, according to a social media post.

The incident happened at the Kroger parking lot on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

A male suspect is accused of entering an unlocked vehicle and stealing a child’s backpack.

A female accomplice was also observed leaving the scene in a red four-door Sedan, police said.

The department posted security images of the two suspects and the Sedan on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call Detective Larry Tyree at (937) 237-3576.

