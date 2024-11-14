Man learns prison sentence after kidnapping Ohio woman, holding her captive in garage

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A man who kidnapped an Ohio woman and held her captive for four pleaded guilty just before his trial was set to begin, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

William Mozingo Jr., 34, of Akron, was sentenced to 25 to 30.5 years in prison for two separate cases in Summit County.

WOIO-19 reports that one of the cases was the kidnapping and assault of a 23-year-old woman in 2023.

Akron police were called to a house in the 2800 block of W. Wilbeth Road after receiving reports from residents on Oct. 16, 2023.

Officers found a 23-year-old woman in the garage, according to WOIO-19. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Mozingo offered the woman a ride home but took her to a garage and held her captive for four days.

Mozingo pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of strangulation before sentencing.

He also pleaded guilty to an escape charge related to a separate case.

According to WOIO-19, Summit County prosecutors said Mozingo escaped under a fence from the Summit County Community-Based Correctional Facility in September 2023.

