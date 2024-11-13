17-year-old boy accused of making threats toward Clark County students arrested

CLARK COUNTY — A 17-year-old boy accused of making terroristic threats in Clark County has been arrested, according to Clark County Detective Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy for the Career Technology Center (CTC) learned about a potential threat of violence toward the school at 9:42 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Shultz said this deputy investigated a related incident involving the 17-year-old who reportedly wrote a fictional story involving violence on Tuesday.

The story contained the name of a fellow CTC classmate.

The boy was suspended for violating the school’s code of conduct, Shultz said.

Other CTC students received messages involving similar stories from the boy overnight.

The sheriff’s office opened an additional investigation after learning about these messages.

“Sheriff’s Office personnel were also alerted to a coded message that was posted on social media by the suspended student, and the coded message was sent for cryptographic analysis to decipher its content,” Shultz said.

The analysis found that the message contained more “direct threats of harm toward others” from the boy.

Sheriff’s deputies located and detained the 17-year-old.

He is facing felony inducing panic and making terrorist threats charges.

The boy is incarcerated at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center where he is awaiting arraignment.

This incident remains under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 is not identifying the name of the boy as he has not been charged as an adult.

