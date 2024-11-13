Child believed to be abducted from New York found safe at Ohio gas station, police say

COLUMBUS — A child who was possibly abducted from New York City was found safe in Ohio on Tuesday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The New York Police Department reached out to the Columbus Division of Police around noon about a possible abduction involving a child and a man.

TRENDING STORIES:

Columbus SWAT officers went to a Pilot Travel Center in the 3600 block of Interchange Road in west Columbus and found the suspect and child.

WBNS-10 caught video of police taking the suspect into custody.

Authorities believe the child is six to seven years old.

The suspect’s identity and information on when the alleged abduction occurred were not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



