Ohio AMBER Alert suspect shot dead by officers after chase; girl found safe

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The suspect in an Ohio AMBER Alert is dead following a police chase and shooting involving law enforcement officers in northeast Ohio on Monday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an AMBER Alert was issued after a 7-year-old girl was reportedly taken by her non-custodial father in Jefferson County.

Deputies said 43-year-old Charles Alexander left a family member’s house after a fight and took his daughter, who he did not have custody of.

Around 8 p.m., the Brunswick Police Department in Medina County located Alexander’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

He did not stop, which led to a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies on I-71.

Stop sticks were deployed during the chase, causing Alexander’s vehicle to be disabled.

Alexander exited on SR 18 in Medina Township and stopped in a business parking lot.

Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with Alexander, who was armed, and he also communicated with several dispatch centers by telephone, WOIO reported.

Multiple gunshots were fired by officers and Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 7-year-old daughter was safely recovered from the vehicle and returned to family members.

“The child is okay, thank God. And a tragedy has been escaped,” Medina County Sheriff’s Captain Eric C. Bors said. “The child appeared to be okay at this time physically.”

No officers were injured.

