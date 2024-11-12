‘We wanted jail time;’ Ex-DPS employee learns sentence after assaulting nonverbal child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A former Dayton Schools employee will not spend any time in prison after assaulting an autistic 3-year-old boy at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center in August 2023.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Darrick Sorrells received five years of probation in Mongomery County Common Pleas Court.

News Center 7 talked to Braylen Tootle’s parents about this outcome.

“They asked us what we wanted and we told them we wanted jail time,” Taneshia Lindsay said.

Lindsay and Robert Tootle were in the courtroom during Sorrells’ sentencing.

“‘That school left me with those kids. I shouldn’t have been with those kids.’ That was the first thing out of that man’s mouth,” Lindsay said. “It was the first time I heard him talk and we could just tell, he wasn’t aware of what was really going on. That it was a severe situation. There was no emotion.”

News Center 7 obtained a video that shows Sorrells pushing Tootle to the ground, and then carrying him by the ankles.

In February, a judge found Sorrells temporarily incompetent to stand trial.

Montgomery County prosecutors said his competency was restored in September. Sorrells pleaded guilty to assault and endangering children charges shortly after.

Braylen’s parents dropped their original civil lawsuit against Sorrells and Dayton Public Schools, but they told News Center 7 they plan to file a new one.

“There are still questions that need to be answered because we didn’t get the answers with this case,” Tootle said.

“I feel failed that man was put in a position of authority over my child,” Lindsay said.

News Center 7 contacted the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and Montgomery County Courts to learn more, but both were closed in honor of Veterans Day.

We also reached out to Dayton Public Schools but have not heard back.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

