DARKE COUNTY — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Darke County Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PHOTOS: 1 flown to hospital after crash involving school bus in Darke County

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00, the crash occurred at OH-121 North and Childrens Home-Bradford Road just before 5 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

iWitness 7 reports that a Greenville City Schools bus and one other vehicle were involved.

According to a Darke County Sheriff’s deputy, a car traveling on Children’s Home-Bradford failed to yield and pulled in front of the school bus.

The female passenger in the car was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and the male driver refused treatment.

The passenger’s current condition was not immediately available.

Greenville City Schools Superintendent Doug Fries told News Center 7 that no children were on the bus when the crash occurred.

The bus was heading back to the bus barn after the evening route.

“We are thinking of everyone involved in the accident and hoping everyone will be ok,” Fries said.

It is unclear if children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Darke County School Bus Crash (Courtesy of Jim Comer)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



