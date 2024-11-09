19-year-old, 4 juveniles in custody after pursuit ends in crash

MIAMI COUNTY — Five people, including a 19-year-old and four juveniles, were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Miami County on Saturday.

Officers received a report of a stolen car from the 200 block of Manning Street in Piqua, according to Piqua Police Lt. Todd Voskuhl.

The license plate got a hit on a Flock camera in Troy and a chase began.

The pursuit left the Troy city limits and the sheriff’s deputies took over.

The car returned to Piqua and crashed in a field near Drake and Hemm Roads, Lt. Voshkul told News Center 7.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old and four juveniles.

The incident remains under investigation.

