19-year-old, 4 juveniles in custody after pursuit ends in crash

MIAMI COUNTY — Five people, including a 19-year-old and four juveniles, were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Miami County on Saturday.
Officers received a report of a stolen car from the 200 block of Manning Street in Piqua, according to Piqua Police Lt. Todd Voskuhl.
The license plate got a hit on a Flock camera in Troy and a chase began.
The pursuit left the Troy city limits and the sheriff’s deputies took over.
The car returned to Piqua and crashed in a field near Drake and Hemm Roads, Lt. Voshkul told News Center 7.
Officers arrested a 19-year-old and four juveniles.
The incident remains under investigation.
