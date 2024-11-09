Man in custody, another hurt after fighting over gun in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man is in custody while another is in the hospital after a fight over a gun turned physical in Huber Heights on Saturday.

Officers responded just after 10:33 a.m. to the area of Mount Charles on a report of a person shooting a gun, according to Huber Heights Police.

It was determined that two men got into an argument which led to a physical fight over a gun before shots were fired.

Video and photos from the scene showed that officers had the area taped off.

Officers took a man in custody and medics transported the victim to an area hospital for an unrelated injury. The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, police said.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

