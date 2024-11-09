Oregon District business says it will close soon ‘if things don’t turn around significantly’

DAYTON — A local small business says it may have to close for good soon after nearly a decade in the Oregon District.

The owner of Heart Mercantile announced on social media that they’ll close in January “if things don’t turn around significantly.”

“We won’t have a choice. We simply won’t be able to afford to continue,” the owner wrote.

They listed the factors that led them to this decision, including inflation, the economy, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Like many small businesses, we never fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Shopping habits have changed, and I’m not sure that ‘shopping small’ is as valued as it once was,” the post read. “The costs of doing business—products, bags, shipping—have skyrocketed.”

They also noted that foot traffic downtown has dwindled and that their social pages, where many shoppers found them, have been “shadow-banned.”

The owner went on to thank and highlight the help they’ve received from the community over the years, including following the Oregon District mass shooting in 2019.

“Thousands of you poured into the Oregon District after the mass shooting, ready to show support and get the entire business district through this,” they wrote. “You were determined to show that we are strong and would get through this tragedy together.”

Heart Mercantile, which features clothing, home goods, and Dayton-centric gifts, will remain open seven days a week through November and December before a final decision on if they will have to close will be made.

“We hope it’s not a last call or a goodbye, but we’re facing a tough reality. Maybe it’s our comeback. We are certainly crossing our fingers,” they wrote.

