Fight, shots fired forces lockdown at Ohio mall

TOLEDO — An Ohio mall was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a reported fight led to shots being fired in the parking lot.

A fight began inside Toledo’s Franklin Park Mall and eventually made its way outside where shots were fired in the parking lot, WTOL reported.

Police said no one was injured, but multiple vehicles in the parking lot were hit by gunfire.

A protective sweep of the mall was conducted to ensure that there were no victims or suspects inside, WTVG reported. Police determined there was no active threat.

A vehicle police saw leaving the scene was stopped and its occupants were taken into custody.

Multiple people were detained at the scene and police estimated that six were arrested.

In a statement to WTVG, mall leadership said they’re “committed to the safety of our guests and employees as it is the utmost importance.”

