Fight, shots fired forces lockdown at Ohio mall

TOLEDO — An Ohio mall was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after a reported fight led to shots being fired in the parking lot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A fight began inside Toledo’s Franklin Park Mall and eventually made its way outside where shots were fired in the parking lot, WTOL reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fireworks thrown at groups of students in UD neighborhood; 1 student hurt
- Iconic ‘Candyman,’ ‘Final Destination’ actor Tony Todd dies at 69
- Stepfather arrested, charged with kidnapping in AMBER Alert involving 13-year-old girl
Police said no one was injured, but multiple vehicles in the parking lot were hit by gunfire.
A protective sweep of the mall was conducted to ensure that there were no victims or suspects inside, WTVG reported. Police determined there was no active threat.
A vehicle police saw leaving the scene was stopped and its occupants were taken into custody.
Multiple people were detained at the scene and police estimated that six were arrested.
In a statement to WTVG, mall leadership said they’re “committed to the safety of our guests and employees as it is the utmost importance.”
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]