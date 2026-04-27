Over 80 slot machines seized in Ohio raid

LAKE COUNTY, OHIO — Law enforcement seized multiple suspected illegal gambling machines in Ohio.

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The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) worked in conjunction with the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department in Lake County, according to an OCCC spokesperson.

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They served a search warrant on two businesses as part of an illegal gambling operation after they received complaints that the operating gaming machines were operating in violation of the law.

“Illegal casinos harm communities and Ohioans who live in and contribute to those communities,” said Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew Schuler. “Partnering with local law enforcement to uphold Ohio’s gaming laws is the most efficient way to root out illegal gaming in the State.”

They seized or disabled 85 suspected slot machines and an undisclosed amount of money, OCCC said.

The investigation continues.

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