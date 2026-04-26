Medical helicopter responds after ATV crash in Darke County

ARCANUM — A medical helicopter responded to a crash involving an ATV in Darke County on Sunday.

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Deputies and medics were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 5900 block of Dull Road on a reported ATV crash, according to Darke County dispatchers.

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The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that CareFlight transported someone to an area hospital.

No other information is currently available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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