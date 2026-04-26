Right lanes closed after crash on I-70 in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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Huber Heights officers were dispatched around 4:36 p.m. to eastbound I-70 near State Route 201 on a crash, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.

ODOT cameras show that the right lanes are closed.

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Traffic has been diverted to the left lane.

OHGO’s website is reporting delays of almost 30 minutes on I-70 EB between I-75 and State Route 201.

News Center 7 asked dispatchers if there were any injuries, but no information was provided.

We have contacted Huber Heights Police to determine what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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