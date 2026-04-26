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TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to crash on I-70 in Montgomery Co.

By WHIO Staff
I-70 crash investigation Photo from: OHGO
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

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Major Highway Incidents

  • The right lanes are blocked after a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near State Route 201. OHGO is reporting delays of almost 30 minutes on I-70.

Street Incidents

  • No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map

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