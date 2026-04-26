Man surrenders after hours-long standoff in Miami Co. neighborhood, police say

TIPP CITY — A man accused of burglary and assault is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Tipp City on Saturday.

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Officers responded at 3 p.m. to N. Willow Glen Avenue near S. First Street around 3 p.m. on April 25.

The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Allan Argast, and was known to the victim, according to the Tipp City Police Department.

Our news crew saw several officers, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, and a Special Response Team (SRT) on scene, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Officers made several attempts to contact Argast, but he refused to come out of the home. A crisis negotiator was also requested to the scene.

After several hours, he voluntarily left the home and was taken into custody, Tipp City Police said.

Online jail records indicate that Argast is in the Miami County Jail.

He is facing several charges, including aggravated burglary, assault, criminal damaging, and menacing.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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