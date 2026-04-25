Police respond to home in Tipp City neighborhood

TIPP CITY — Officers responded to a home in a Tipp City neighborhood on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tipp City officers were dispatched at 2:55 p.m. to a home near the 400 block of S. First Street, according to a Miami County dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video from our news crew shows Tipp City officers in front of a house.

They were using a bullhorn to get someone out, according to our news crew.

News Center 7 has contacted the Tipp City Police to determine how this started and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group