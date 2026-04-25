Police, medics respond to crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police and medics responded to a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon.
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Just before 12:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Manning Road and Weaver Road on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The crash involved two vehicles, according to the sergeant.
Medics were dispatched, but details on any injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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