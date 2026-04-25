Can you help? Police looking for person of interest in Family Dollar theft investigation

TIPP CITY — Do you recognize them?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Tipp City Police Department is looking for someone they say is connected to a theft at a local Family Dollar.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fire breaks out in Miami County neighborhood
- Man arrested after standoff at local campground
- Suspect steals Brinks truck at area shopping center
The theft occurred on Friday, April 24, at the Family Dollar in Tipp City.
Anyone who recognizes the person or has information should contact Sergeant Darren Soutar at soutard@tippcity.net or by calling Miami County Dispatch at 937-440-9911, referencing case 26TC02465.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]