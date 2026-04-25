Officers closed part of busy Dayton street after reported burglary

DAYTON — Officers responded to a reported burglary in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.

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Dayton officers were dispatched around 3:35 p.m. to a possible burglary near E. Third and S. Horton Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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Dayton officers have blocked off E Third and Horton Streets, the dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7.

Photos from our news crew show that officers have surrounded the area with yellow caution tape.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn how this all started and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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