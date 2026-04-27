4 women, teenager injured in mass shooting near Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, IN — Five people were injured in a mass shooting near Indiana University early Sunday morning.

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Officers heard gunshots at around 12:25 a.m. on April 26 in Bloomington, Indiana.

They converged on the area as the crowd left the scene, and officers located multiple victims, according to CBS affiliate WTTV TV in Indianapolis.

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Bloomington Police said the victims’ ages were 17, 18, 20, 21, and 22.

None of the victims’ injuries is considered life-threatening, according to police officials.

“This was not just random gunfire. It was a fight between two people that broke out,” said Mike Decoff, Bloomington Police Chief. “We had several officers stationed in the area to monitor the event. It was going very peacefully until the shots broke out.”

Thousands were out celebrating the Little 500 Bike Race in Bloomington when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

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